SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Sells 79,050,971 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. cut its position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,050,971 shares during the period. WeWork makes up about 0.1% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 3.81% of WeWork worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of WeWork stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,810. WeWork Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

