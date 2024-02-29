Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 198,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

EURN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 310,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euronav

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.