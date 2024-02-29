Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dover worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after buying an additional 183,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,887. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $166.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

