Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,304 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Murphy USA worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $4,654,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $416.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

