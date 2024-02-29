Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Trading Down 20.1 %

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 2,351,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.