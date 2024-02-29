Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 46%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 46% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.27 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.66). 332,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 483,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.51 ($1.22).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.97.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

