Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 400,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,997,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,681,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986,142. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile
