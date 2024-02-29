Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 400,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,997,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,681,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986,142. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.