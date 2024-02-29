Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $249,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $236,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 191,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,893. The stock has a market cap of $889.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

