Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Drops By 51.2%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,059. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.