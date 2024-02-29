Short Interest in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Decreases By 56.0%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 60,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,556. Almacenes Éxito has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

