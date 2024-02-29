Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Declines By 98.3%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

AMBO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,192. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.