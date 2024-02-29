Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 56.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.