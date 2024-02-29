Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Grows By 285.7%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get CSP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSP

CSP Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 101,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,396. The firm has a market cap of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.04. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

CSP shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CSP’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.