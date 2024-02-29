Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Increases By 400.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELLO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Ellomay Capital by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 534,554 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 3,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588. The company has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $20.26.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.