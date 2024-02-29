Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Grows By 560.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 560.9% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 103,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

