Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Increases By 176.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,600 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the January 31st total of 2,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,202.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF remained flat at $36.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

