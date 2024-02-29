Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Grows By 273.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, a growth of 273.5% from the January 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,002,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 775,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

