Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Declines By 58.8%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSR Stock Performance

JSCPY remained flat at $26.74 during trading on Thursday. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.00 and a beta of 0.69. JSR has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. JSR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $819.83 million for the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

