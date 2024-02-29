Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Decreases By 60.0%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 58,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,745. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Increases Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9872 per share. This is an increase from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.