Short Interest in Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Decreases By 95.0%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tarkett Price Performance
TKFTF remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Thursday. Tarkett has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
Tarkett Company Profile
