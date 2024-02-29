Short Interest in Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Decreases By 95.0%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tarkett Price Performance

TKFTF remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Thursday. Tarkett has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company provides heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl flooring products, parquet and laminate flooring products, rubber flooring and accessories, wood floor products, carpets, linoleum floor products, and synthetic grass and athletic tracks.

