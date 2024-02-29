Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Grows By 90.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,600 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,016.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMNSF traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. Temenos has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

