Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Grows By 90.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,600 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,016.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMNSF traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. Temenos has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $96.80.
About Temenos
