Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 88.5%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.63. Terumo has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Terumo will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

