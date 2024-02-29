Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Grows By 600.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

