Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Grows By 600.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
About Travis Perkins
