SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of SIGA Technologies worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 587,123 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 292,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $370.39 million, a P/E ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 0.84.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

