SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.34 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). 2,203,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,592,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.82).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

