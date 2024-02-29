SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $27.19. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 76,421 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 263,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

