Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.88

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 347622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

