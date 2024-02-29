Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,221,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,162,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Sintx Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
