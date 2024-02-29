SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Raised to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.