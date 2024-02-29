Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.12

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 42070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

