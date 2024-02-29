Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SOI opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.