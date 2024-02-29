Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.25. 26,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 26,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

