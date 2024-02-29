SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 12,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $243.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

