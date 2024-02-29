Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Spot Coffee Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Spot Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide food and beverages; and wholesales roasted coffee beans. It operates its own cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Elmwood, Glens Falls, and North Tonawanda, as well as its franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.