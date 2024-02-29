Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.60. Sprinklr shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 1,833,568 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

