Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sprott Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$38.43 and a 52-week high of C$52.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.