Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 125,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 99,546 shares.The stock last traded at $83.11 and had previously closed at $84.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

