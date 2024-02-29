Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.