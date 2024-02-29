Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $46.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 22.6 %

PSTG stock traded up $9.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 7,884,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.