StormX Market Cap Reaches $91.56 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $91.56 million and approximately $76.94 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

