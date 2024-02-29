Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

SU opened at C$45.96 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,391. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

