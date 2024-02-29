Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,586 shares of company stock worth $14,142,128. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $577.82. 245,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,621. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

