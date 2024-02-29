Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 45,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,559. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 over the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.