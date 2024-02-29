Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 2.1%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.49). 5,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines
In other news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £84,040 ($106,595.64). Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
