Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Tecogen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,497. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

