Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Telstra Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 39,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Telstra Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Telstra Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

