Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 2,661.8% in February

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 2,661.8% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

