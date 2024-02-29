Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 760,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 651,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGH

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Textainer Group by 279.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.