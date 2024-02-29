TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

