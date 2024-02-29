Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

